Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 4,882.88% and a negative net margin of 6,582.73%.

HGEN stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. 4,449,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,511. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $140.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humanigen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Humanigen news, insider Edward P. Jordan purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dale Chappell purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,059,500 shares of company stock worth $3,140,310. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth about $3,993,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humanigen by 2,162.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 886,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 847,109 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Humanigen by 2,996.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humanigen by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 417,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humanigen by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 415,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

