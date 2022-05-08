Humaniq Price Reaches $0.0058 on Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (HMQ) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 2% against the dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $31,144.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,099.24 or 1.00020811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00029414 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

