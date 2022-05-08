Hush (HUSH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $175.00

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Hush has a market cap of $1.47 million and $175.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.22 or 0.00327857 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00076172 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00093442 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006123 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

