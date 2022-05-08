HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HCM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of HUTCHMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $43.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 5,787.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

