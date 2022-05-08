Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HRNNF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of HRNNF stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. Hydro One has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $28.27.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.