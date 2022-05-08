IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) to Release Earnings on Monday

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.76 million. On average, analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $75.79 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Benchmark cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

