IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Shares Up 16.8%

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) shot up 16.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.79 and last traded at C$12.74. 99,896 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 67,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.91.
Several research firms have commented on IBG. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of IBI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IBI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.69.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$390.80 million and a PE ratio of 18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.20.
IBI Group Company Profile (TSE:IBG)
IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.
