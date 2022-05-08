Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $292.00

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $569,160.84 and approximately $292.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,836.00 or 0.05335305 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,095,034.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.02 or 0.00290663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00189777 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.00552504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00039051 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,518.01 or 1.99108886 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

