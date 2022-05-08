Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Announces Earnings Results

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.93, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. Icahn Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.
Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 647,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,446. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $61.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.24.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -459.77%.
IEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.
