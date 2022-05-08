Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icosavax Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Icosavax stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85. Icosavax has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $49.99.

Icosavax ( NASDAQ:ICVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Icosavax will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 175,318 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $794,190.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Icosavax by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Icosavax by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

