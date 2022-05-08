IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 16.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. IDACORP updated its FY22 guidance to $4.85-$5.05 EPS.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $95.26 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

