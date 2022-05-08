IDEX Co. (IEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on May 27th

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.
IDEX has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. IDEX has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect IDEX to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.
IDEX stock opened at $188.06 on Friday. IDEX has a one year low of $181.66 and a one year high of $240.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 973,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,050,000 after purchasing an additional 184,957 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
