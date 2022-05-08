IDEX Co. (IEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on May 27th

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

IDEX has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. IDEX has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect IDEX to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX stock opened at $188.06 on Friday. IDEX has a one year low of $181.66 and a one year high of $240.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 973,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,050,000 after purchasing an additional 184,957 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

About IDEX (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.