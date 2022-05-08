IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.15% of IDEX worth $26,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX stock opened at $188.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.48. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $181.66 and a twelve month high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

