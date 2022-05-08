Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Illumina updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.20 EPS.
NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $42.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.05. 3,550,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,241. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.84. Illumina has a twelve month low of $239.03 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.
In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,065.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.77.
Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
