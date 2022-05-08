Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Price Reaches $0.79

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market cap of $35.47 million and approximately $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 41,472% against the dollar and now trades at $85.65 or 0.00247544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00190093 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.87 or 0.00511181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00039078 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,706.80 or 1.98569254 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

