Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $62.09

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.09 and last traded at $62.52, with a volume of 41585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.14.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $567,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $26,803.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,452,248. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 10.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

