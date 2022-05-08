Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,382 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $11,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $957.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $28.66.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 39.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

