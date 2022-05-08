Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.39.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INFI stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.89.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,254.97% and a negative return on equity of 175.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.