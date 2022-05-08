InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) PT Lowered to $50.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INMD. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of INMD opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.12. InMode has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of InMode by 19.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,699,000 after purchasing an additional 88,915 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in InMode by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,346 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in InMode by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.