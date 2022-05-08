INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. 92,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,317. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $134.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. INmune Bio has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $30.37.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in INmune Bio by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in INmune Bio by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in INmune Bio by 338.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

