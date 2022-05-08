Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Innodata from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
Innodata stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Innodata has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77.
About Innodata (Get Rating)
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innodata (INOD)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.