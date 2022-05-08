Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Innodata from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Innodata stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Innodata has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INOD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Innodata by 211.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Innodata by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata (Get Rating)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

