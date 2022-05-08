Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as low as $0.18. Innovative Designs shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 40,200 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.
Innovative Designs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVDN)
