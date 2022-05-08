Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inogen had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

INGN stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 383,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,933. Inogen has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $569.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00.

In other Inogen news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth $9,778,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,373,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after acquiring an additional 230,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,617,000 after acquiring an additional 61,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 60,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

