Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inogen had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.
INGN stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 383,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,933. Inogen has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $569.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00.
In other Inogen news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
INGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.
Inogen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
