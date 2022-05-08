Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.56 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

INGN traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.94. 383,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,933. Inogen has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $569.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INGN. TheStreet cut shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at $9,778,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,373,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after acquiring an additional 230,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inogen by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,617,000 after acquiring an additional 61,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 60,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

