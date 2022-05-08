Insider Buying: Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Insider Buys £1,797.84 in Stock

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) insider Kim Mary McFarland purchased 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £1,797.84 ($2,245.90).

Shares of N91 stock opened at GBX 245.20 ($3.06) on Friday. Ninety One Group has a 52-week low of GBX 215 ($2.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 290 ($3.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 251.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 257.40.

Get Ninety One Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ninety One Group from GBX 275 ($3.44) to GBX 255 ($3.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.