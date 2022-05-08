Insider Selling: Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Insider Sells 191,122 Shares of Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 191,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.15, for a total value of C$29,652,215.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,357,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,917,212,391.87.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Iii Gates William Henry sold 95,470 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.32, for a total value of C$14,446,052.60.

On Friday, April 29th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 12,241 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.58, for a total value of C$1,904,487.13.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 15,715 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.26, for a total value of C$2,424,256.43.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$149.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$171.48. The company has a market cap of C$103.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$160.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$159.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$155.13.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

