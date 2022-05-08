Insider Selling: Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Insider Sells $14,088.48 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 28,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $14,088.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,461,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,999.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of VRNA opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $238.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 5.09. Verona Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.87.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 123.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.