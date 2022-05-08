Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,349 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $23,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

In related news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $518,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $102.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.53. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.28 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

