Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intapp Inc. is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions which enable connected professional and financial services firms. Intapp Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. Intapp has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,401,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 34,166 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

