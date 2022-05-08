Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Issues Earnings Results

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,649. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73.

A number of analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,599,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

