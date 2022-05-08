Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $27,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,995,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,701. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.67 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

