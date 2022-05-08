Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interface had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TILE stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 468,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Interface has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $769.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interface in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,280,000 after purchasing an additional 244,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter worth $1,769,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interface by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 89,414 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Interface by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 26,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Interface by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 26,132 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

