International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Tower Hill Mines will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

