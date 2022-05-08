Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Shares Down 1.7%

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG – Get Rating) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

