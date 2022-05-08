Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 963,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after buying an additional 177,127 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 114,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $24.95 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $36.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.