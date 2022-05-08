Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 429,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,890,000 after purchasing an additional 40,211 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starfox Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.25. The company had a trading volume of 139,572,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,463,800. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $305.11 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.