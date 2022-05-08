Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 337.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,625 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.81% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 5,504.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 33,249 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $38.54.

