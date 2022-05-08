Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Acquired by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 125.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of RWJ stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,441. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.55. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $108.52 and a 1-year high of $131.07.

