Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) is Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,904 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 4.3% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.98% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $23,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,252,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,552 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4,050.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 347,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 339,022 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 661.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 294,610 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 154,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 476,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 116,362 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BAB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.68. 618,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,851. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.