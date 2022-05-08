Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Investar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $19.98 on Thursday. Investar has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $205.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.87%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin bought 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,759 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Investar in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Investar by 28.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Investar by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.