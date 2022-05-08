iomart Group (LON:IOM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $162.66

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.66 ($2.03) and traded as high as GBX 179 ($2.24). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.19), with a volume of 100,614 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 170.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 162.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £192.37 million and a PE ratio of 19.23.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

