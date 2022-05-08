iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.97. 1,102,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,273. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $169.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $904,146.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 420.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

