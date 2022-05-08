ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) will announce $183.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.50 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year sales of $814.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.04 million to $830.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ironSource.

Get ironSource alerts:

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. ironSource’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ironSource during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ironSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ironSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,307,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,821. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

About ironSource (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ironSource (IS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.