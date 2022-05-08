Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 124.83% and a return on equity of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

IRWD traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,954. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $14.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76.

In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,368,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,541,000 after buying an additional 1,897,115 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 602,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 103,370 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 544,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 81,614 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 60,905 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,589,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 44,334 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

