Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 124.83% and a return on equity of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.
IRWD traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,954. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $14.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76.
In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
