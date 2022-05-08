Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $97.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 124.83% and a return on equity of 33.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

IRWD traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,565,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,954. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,368,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,115 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 602,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 103,370 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 544,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 81,614 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 60,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,589,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after acquiring an additional 44,334 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.