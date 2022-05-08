iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Holdings Lifted by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USHY. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USHY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.62. 3,555,646 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.