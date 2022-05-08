iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $16,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.61. 1,194,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,104. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

