iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.39

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.39 and last traded at $38.16, with a volume of 60977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,151,000. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,752,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,639,000 after buying an additional 232,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 60,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

