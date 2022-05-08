iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,110,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 30,350,538 shares.The stock last traded at $67.43 and had previously closed at $67.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

