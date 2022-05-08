iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Increased by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 125,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 780,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 43,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $47.33. 5,033,696 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

